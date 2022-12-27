First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 9,683 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $145.15. 21,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,584. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

