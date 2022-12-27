First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,627,883 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,627,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,121,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 24.43% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

