First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,600. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

