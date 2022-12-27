First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,981. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

