First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 29,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

