First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

