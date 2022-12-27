First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after acquiring an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $214.00. 72,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

