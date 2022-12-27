First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

RSG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

