First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 334 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

