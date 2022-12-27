First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 17th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FPF opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

