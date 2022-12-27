First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,836,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,346,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

