Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,171 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.15. 3,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,950. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.82. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

