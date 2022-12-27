Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,921.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.