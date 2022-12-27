Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,356. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.