Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

