Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 26,068 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 260,680.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

