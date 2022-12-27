Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 345 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. CBRE Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

