Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 204,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

