Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $594,604. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.