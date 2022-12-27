Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 359 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.