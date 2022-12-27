Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 556,616 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

