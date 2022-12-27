Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

