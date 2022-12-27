Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Down 0%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 109,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

