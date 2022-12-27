Frax Price Index Share Trading 3% Lower This Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00006260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $47,224.16 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

