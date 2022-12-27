freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.