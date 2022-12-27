fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $3.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $30,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

