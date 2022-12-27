Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 442 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

