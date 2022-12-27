Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after buying an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $265.49 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

