Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

