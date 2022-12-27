Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

