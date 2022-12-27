Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 429.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $486.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.47 and its 200-day moving average is $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

