GDI Property Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:GDI)

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at GDI Property Group

In other GDI Property Group news, insider Steven Gillard 1,189,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. In other GDI Property Group news, insider Steven Gillard 1,189,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. Also, insider Giles Woodgate bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$61,950.00 ($41,858.11).

About GDI Property Group

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

