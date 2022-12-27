GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 7,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,834,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

GDS Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GDS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

