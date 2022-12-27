GDS Wealth Management Buys 48,299 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

