GDS Wealth Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $550.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.97 and a 200-day moving average of $505.06. The company has a market cap of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.