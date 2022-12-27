GDS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

CRM opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.