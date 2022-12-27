GDS Wealth Management Invests $668,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

