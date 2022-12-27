GDS Wealth Management Sells 3,465 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 418,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60,427 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.

