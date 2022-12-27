Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

