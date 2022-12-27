Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.46. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 92,316 shares changing hands.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,355,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,857,000 after buying an additional 2,529,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,159 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,171 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Gerdau by 852.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

