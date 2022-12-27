Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Geron (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 3,400,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,586. The company has a market cap of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.