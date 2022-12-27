Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 3,400,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,586. The company has a market cap of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

