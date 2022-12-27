Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.71

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 13623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.38%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Featured Articles

