GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.07 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00005165 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $86.07 million and $1,455.50 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93270483 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $288.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

