GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Up 3.5%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,145,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,199,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 628,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

