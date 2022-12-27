Golem (GLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $190.01 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

