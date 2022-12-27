Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GSF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114 ($1.38). 503,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,369. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.80 ($1.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.79 million and a PE ratio of 814.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund news, insider Patrick Cox acquired 23,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,280.42 ($31,716.65).

