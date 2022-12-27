Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 54,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

