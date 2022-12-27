Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The firm had revenue of C$111.61 million for the quarter.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$79.72 per share, with a total value of C$119,584.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$119,584.05. Insiders purchased 1,930 shares of company stock valued at $148,255 over the last quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

