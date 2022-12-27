Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.90. 229,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$105.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.57.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

