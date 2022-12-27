Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $63.62. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

